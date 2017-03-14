Oh, Snap! The Raven's Home Theme Song Is Here

Disney Channel

And it features a nostalgic nod to 'That's So Raven'

Raven's Home is truly a family affair. Don't believe us? Just listen to the Disney Channel sitcom's newly released theme song, performed by stars Raven-Symoné, Navia Robinson, Issac Ryan Brown, Jason Maybaum, Sky Katz, and Anneliese van der Pol. With a cast this talented, there better be a musical episode.

Tell 'em, Rae:

Of course it wouldn't be Raven's Home without a nostalgic throwback to That's So Raven, the show that started it all. Raven ends the catchy theme song with, "Yup, that's us!"

Raven's Home catches up with childhood best friends Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) and Chelsea Daniels (van der Pol), who are now divorced mothers raising their children under one roof. Their house is turned upside down by the unexpected revelation that Raven's son Booker Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) has inherited his mom's psychic abilities. Oh, snap!

Booker, along with his twin sister Nia (Navia Robinson), her best friend Tess (Skylar Katz), and Chelsea's young son Levi (Jason Maybaum), navigate adolescence, while his mom, Raven, adjusts to being a single parent — a future she never saw coming. "We're representing single moms all over the world, and I think that’s great," van der Pol recently told TVLine.

Raven's Home premieres July 21 on Disney Channel at 10 p.m. ET after Descendants 2. New episodes will follow every Friday at 8 p.m. ET.