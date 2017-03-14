Demi Lovato Seeks Revenge In Fierce New Song 'Sorry Not Sorry'

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

When a song begins with the line "Payback is a bad bitch," you know it's going to be 🔥. That's exactly how "Sorry Not Sorry" — the first single off Demi Lovato's upcoming sixth album — opens, and the lyrics only get bolder as the beat goes on.

"I hope this song makes you get off your seat and dance like you never have before," she wrote to fans in an emotional note posted hours before "Sorry Not Sorry" dropped Tuesday (July 11). "This is an anthem for anyone who's ever been hated on and has risen above it and come out from the other side like a fucking savage!!!"

You know what else is savage? The way Demi murders all those high notes. With zingers like "the grass is greener under me," you'll be able to shrug off your haters in no time.