Haim Faithfully Covered Selena Gomez’s ‘Bad Liar’ Using Kitchen Supplies

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge series has long been a breeding ground for artists to completely reimagine popular songs in other genres (see: The 1975 spinning Justin Bieber's "Sorry" into a drunk-funk groove) as well as to try out different genres with technically impressive renditions (as Paramore did with Drake's "Passionfruit"). When the Haim sisters stopped by for a Selena Gomez cover, they opted for the latter route.

"Bad Liar," a.k.a. the Sel song that samples the bass line from Talking Heads' "Psycho Killer," gets faithfully recreated by Alana singing lead and Este hitting harmonies and thumping away on bass. Danielle, meanwhile, rocks a barebones percussion setup that includes at least two empty glasses and what appears to be at large coffee can. Together, it sounds very complete.

You can stream the entire show right here and check out a clip of the performance above. Haim's new album, Something to Tell You, came out last Friday (July 7), and the trio recently stopped by to talk to MTV News about how the video for their lead single, "Want You Back," came together.