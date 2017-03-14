Dr. Dre Returns With Guns Blazing On New Song ‘Gunfiyah’

Getty Images

It’s not every day (or decade, for that matter) that we get new music from Dr. Dre, but those who tuned in for the premiere of The Defiant Ones last night were in for a surprise.

The first episode of the HBO documentary series — which chronicles the careers of Dre and producer Jimmy Iovine — featured a fresh song called “Gunfiyah.” It marks Dre’s first solo music since 2015’s Compton, and much like that album’s material, details his rags-to-riches story.

“How you spell C.E.O.? D.R.E. / What a nigga dream he could try to be,” the rapper rhymes over piercing horns and a jerky beat. “Came back as kings, came back with rings / What if we fall? I never thought about it,” he adds.

It’s unclear whether “Gunfiyah” is a newly recorded track or if it’s just one from the mogul’s deep stash of unreleased material, but new Dre music is always worth the excitement.