Amber Rose Gushes Over New Boyfriend 21 Savage

Getty Images

'He's not going anywhere and neither am I'

Amber Rose is in love and she wants the whole world to know it.

The model and talk show host has shared an emotional note about her new boo, rapper 21 Savage, on Instagram.

“It’s pretty amazing waking up every morning feeling love like this,” she captioned a photo of the two cuddling in bed (wearing matching Space Jam jerseys, no less). “I’ve cried endlessly and been hurt a lot in my life, I’ve been abused, talked to like I wasn’t shit, been gaslighted and Slut shamed by men that I once loved and cared about. So I’m so thankful that God brought this amazing person in my life who genuinely has my back and is ready to ‘pull up’ to defend my honor by any means.”

She concluded, “Maybe he's just as broken as me and that's why we're perfect for each other but either way he's not going anywhere and neither am I.”

Over the weekend, Rose — who shares a 4-year-old son with ex Wiz Khalifa — also shared a clip from 21’s recent radio interview with Real 92.3.

“She’s a real cool woman,” he said. “She treats me like a king, so it is what it is. And no disrespect will be tolerated, at all. Keep your mouth closed, no hoes, no bitches, no nothing, ’cause I’m pulling up.”

The 24-year-old rapper also explained how Rose, 33, has been a positive influence on his life, saying, “She make me do shit that I don’t normally do... like take vitamins and drink water.”

Sounds like these two really may be a perfect fit after all.