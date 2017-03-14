Can An Are You The One? Export Finally Pull Out A Challenge Win?

Rene Cervantes

If the third time’s a charm, Are You The One? castoffs are running behind schedule -- at least where The Challenge is concerned.

Since 2014, when couples Simone/John and Brittany/Adam took a crack at Battle of the Exes II, The Challenge has welcomed contestants from MTV’s most notorious dating series to compete. And while some have come close — Nelson only narrowly lost the most recent Invasion series to CT — all have fallen short. They may have won some hearts, but none have translated their success to the sister series.

Still, when the show returns for The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30, its 30th season, AYTO is bringing yet-unseen firepower.

Vets Simone, Amanda and Dario will all be hungry for wins while Nelson, Hunter and Devin will aim to reach gold with their second Challenge tries. All the while, Tori, Britni and Derrick will set out to prove that a rookie can pull out a win, and as many players have demonstrated before, the underdog occasionally gets his day.

Count 'em all? That’s nine AYTO competitors — just shy of a third of the forthcoming season’s cast of 30. If they band together, they might just have a chance of besting the likes of their Real World, Road Rules and Challenge spinoff counterparts. And that would mean avenging the likes of Cheyenne, too, who made it to the finals of Rivals III.

What do you think — is this the season an AYTO castie can finally pull out a win, and will any outlast the likes of Johnny Bananas, Aneesa and more of the most ruthless Dirty 30 players? Or will the daters go winless again, and is an 0-5 record in their collective future? Share your thoughts, and tune in to the premiere of The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 on Tuesday, July 18 at 9/8c!