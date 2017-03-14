Demi Lovato Thanks Fans For Their 'Kindness' In Emotional Note

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Demi Lovato reliably drops a major bop every summer, and 2017 will be no different. "Sorry Not Sorry" comes out at midnight Tuesday (July 11) and, according to an emotional note she wrote to fans this week, marks a "new chapter" for her. The note thanks fans for their support while she stepped away from "all the craziness" at the end of 2016.

"I am lucky to be in a position to have the love of tens of millions of people," she wrote in the note posted on Monday (July 10). "It's so unreal! I look at my followers on social media and the people I get to meet during shows and just out and about, and the kindness of every single one of you continuously blows me away. Over the recent months, I've made a conscious decision to slow down a bit, to hug and meet more of you, and to take more time learning about some of your personal journeys too."

Now she's back to writing music, with "Sorry Not Sorry" being the first taste of what's to come. The song, she explained, is an "anthem for anyone who's ever been hated on and has risen above it and come out from the other side like a fucking savage!!!"

Did you really expect anything less than fierce from a singer who named her last album Confident?