Marvel Has Found Its Squirrel Girl — And She's A This Is Us Star

Marvel Comics

The wait is finally over. Marvel and Freeform have found their Squirrel Girl, and you all know what that means: it's time to sing the Squirrel Girl theme song! Squirrel Girl, Squirrel Girl! Powers of both squirrel and girl! Finds some nuts, eats some nuts, kicks bad guuuuuys' evil butts! [breathes]

On Monday (July 10), Freeform, in association with Marvel Television, announced the complete cast of their new comedy, Marvel's New Warriors. The 30-minute live-action series will center on six superpowered misfits who want to make a difference in the world like their heroes, The Avengers, but just aren't there yet.

Leading the cast is Milana Vayntrub, who most recently guest starred on This Is Us as young playwright Sloane. Vayntrub will play Doreen Green, a.k.a. Squirrel Girl, the unbeatable heroine who possesses all of the awesome powers of a squirrel, including the bushy tale and affinity for nuts. The casting of her best friend and pet squirrel, Tippy Toe, is still TBD.

NBC / Getty Images

Baby Daddy star Derek Theler has landed the male lead of Mister Immortal, a young guy with the superhuman ability of immortality (duh). For those of you unfamiliar with Theler's previous work, trust me when I say he has the superhero abs to pull it off.

"I am thrilled beyond belief to be working with this incredible group of actors," showrunner Kevin Biegel (Cougar Town) said in a statement following the casting announcement. "They are funny, sincere, eager, charming and perfectly embody these characters. It'll be a blast and an honor to create this show with each of them."

Rounding out the cast are Jeremy Tardy as Night Thrasher (a shameless vigilante), Calum Worthy as Speedball (an impulsive people-pleaser who can launch kinetic balls of energy), Matthew Moy as Microbe (a shy hypochondriac who can communicate with germs), and Kate Comer as Debrii (a quick-witted, low-level telekinetic).

"We wanted to do a show that commented on what it's like to be somebody who wakes up one day, and no matter what they do, they're not going to get that front-page story," Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb told MTV News back in April. "They're not going to be the heroes that they really want to be. Iron Man saves a cat, and it's a story that everyone follows. These guys go out and try and save the world, and [people are] not really going to get what they're trying to do."

New Warriors follows that uncertain time of entering adulthood, when you feel like you can do everything and nothing all at once. And for this superhero crew, that existential angst is even more heightened.