Lil Wayne Gets Romantic On Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Love U Better’

Getty Images

Just when you thought all the “song of the summer” contenders were already in, Ty Dolla $ign has wriggled into the running with “Love U Better.”

“Pull up on your girl with that heat on / She don't know if it's a Dolla or a Dream song,” Ty sings convincingly, before teaming with The-Dream for an easy, breezy hook. The always-reliable Lil Wayne steps in later with a racy but romantic verse, rapping, “If you gettin’ cold feet, I’ll make the snow sand.” Who knew Tunechi was such a casanova?

“Love U Better” is the lead single from Ty Dolla $ign’s upcoming project Beach House 3. It follows last September’s Campaign, as well as 2013’s similarly summery Beach House 2.