Challenge Confessions: The Season 30 Cast Members Reveal Their Dirtiest Move

In order to earn a coveted roster spot on the upcoming Challenge season, each player had to display their dirty side. And before the unique gang of rookies and vets vie for their share of the $1 billion million prize, a few folks reflected on the move that landed them on the Colombia-based installment.

"Nothing really comes to mind, to be honest, when it comes to what my dirtiest move was," Bananas reveals in the clip below. "I really can't think of anything I've done that has rubbed anyone the wrong way." Oh, you don't say...

While the six-time champ was joking around, Jordan had a more definite answer. And yes, his past action involved Bananas.

"Losing a challenge on purpose to get Johnny Bananas thrown into elimination," the Battle of the Exes II victor states about the Free Agents incident. "Unfortunately, it backfired and I looked like a dumb-dumb, but it was still pretty dirty."

What would some players describe as the dirtiest move played on them? Watch the video to find out, don't miss the premiere of The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 on Tuesday at 9/8c -- and get a glimpse of what's to come in the first look below.