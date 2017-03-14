Hilary Duff Gives That Awkward Disney Channel Commercial Another Try

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

In the early 2000s, one Disney Channel promo stood out among the rest: the channel's biggest stars drawing mouse ears with a glowing wand. Their overly enthusiastic catchphrase went something like, "Hey! I'm Hilary Duff and you're watching Disney Channel!" You know the one.

Guillotine Post

As you can see in the GIF above, the ears were totally imaginary and lopsided without CGI. When Atlanta edit boutique Guillotine Post shared the unedited videos publicly last year, they quickly went viral for their sheer awkwardness.

"And then they made us do it [the drawing] like 900 times. And I think I like lost all personality at that point," Duff recently told BuzzFeed while promoting Younger Season 4 with costar Sutton Foster. During their visit, they played Giant Jenga mashed up with Truth or Dare, a fitting game for their TV show that's all about hiding the truth.

But Hilary went back to her Disney Channel roots when one of her dares was to recreate her wand commercial. She happily obliged, though her imaginary drawing skills haven't improved much over the years. Who can blame her?

"Plus, I was, like, a pubescent teen," Duff added. "I was like, what are they making me do, this is invisible! But Raven-Symoné was nailing it!"