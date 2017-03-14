Who Is Chelsea's Ex-Husband On Raven's Home? An Investigation

We're so close to the July 21 premiere of Raven's Home, Disney Channel's That's So Raven spin-off, and we can't stop shouting, "Oh, snap!" While we know a little bit about what Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) and Chelsea Daniels (Anneliese van der Pol) have been up to since TSR ended — and that the father of Raven's twins is Devon Carter (Jonathan McDaniel), her longtime boyfriend — we still don't know who Chelsea was married to before getting a divorce.
While hanging out on the set of Raven's Home with the cast last month, MTV News asked both van der Pol and Jason Maybaum, who plays Chelsea's son, Levi, who the mystery man is. Both coyly dodged the question, so let's go back to the men in Chelsea's life on TSR and see if another familiar face will be reprising his role on the new show.
-
Remember when Chelsea briefly dated a guy (Mike Erwin) with the same name as her dog? Though Sam turned out to be a total tool who blew her off, maybe he's grown up since then and realized the error of his ways. Considering how Chelsea's dog was never heard from again, it's probably safe to say the name part wouldn't be weird anymore.
-
Phil Diffy (Raviv Ullman) from Phil of the Future ditched the 21st century to hang out at Bayside High with Chelsea, helping her fight to save Old Oaky from being cut down. Of course, he also turned out to be a tool, lying about being a vegetarian and caring about the planet. But, again, maybe Jake matured and begged Chelsea for another chance?
-
Raven's fellow psychic classmate (Travis Van Winkle) was probably the only guy in Chelsea's love life who didn't turn out to be a jerk. Ben had feelings for Chelsea and didn't lie to her about anything, even helping her find Rayne Bow for the vegetarian benefit.
-
They may not be the smartest musicians at the concert, but Trey (Columbus Short), Ricky (Michael Copon), and J.J. (Ryan Hansen) were sweet guys who liked hanging out with Raven and Chelsea.
-
If Ben (Joshua Harto) cleaned up his act (heh, literally) then maybe Chelsea would give him the time of day. He was a kind-hearted guy, underneath all that stink.
-
Weird, but, I mean, it's possible? Eddie's (Orlando Brown) role on Raven's Home, if it exists, hasn't been addressed yet.