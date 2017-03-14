Who Is Chelsea's Ex-Husband On Raven's Home? An Investigation

Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel

We're so close to the July 21 premiere of Raven's Home, Disney Channel's That's So Raven spin-off, and we can't stop shouting, "Oh, snap!" While we know a little bit about what Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) and Chelsea Daniels (Anneliese van der Pol) have been up to since TSR ended — and that the father of Raven's twins is Devon Carter (Jonathan McDaniel), her longtime boyfriend — we still don't know who Chelsea was married to before getting a divorce.

While hanging out on the set of Raven's Home with the cast last month, MTV News asked both van der Pol and Jason Maybaum, who plays Chelsea's son, Levi, who the mystery man is. Both coyly dodged the question, so let's go back to the men in Chelsea's life on TSR and see if another familiar face will be reprising his role on the new show.