Niall Horan Will Light Up The World On New World Tour

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

It's already been almost 10 months since Niall Horan first unveiled "This Town," the earnest, acoustic debut solo single that he followed up earlier this year with the sultry "Slow Hands." He's sparingly performed both of them live ever since, but that's about to change. For the better.

Monday morning (July 10), Niall announced an upcoming 21-date tour called the "Flicker Sessions" with a Twitter image of him playing and singing in a well-lit room, padded by several rugs and surrounded by six acoustic guitars (and an upright bass). This all seems to say that yes, these "Flicker" shows are going to be very intimate.

The tour kicks off at the end of August in Dublin and will globe-trot across the world, hitting Sydney, Tokyo, and Mexico City before a handful of dates in North America, including at historic venues like New York City's Beacon Theatre and Toronto's Massey Hall.

Niall also tweeted that the state of his solo album is "soon to be announced" and directed fans in the U.K. and Ireland to preorder information. Info for U.S. fans can't be far behind — stay tuned.