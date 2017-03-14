David Eason's Instagram

The 'Teen Mom 2' nuptials are just around the corner

'Save The Date': Here's When Jenelle Evans And David Eason Are Getting Married

Jenelle Evans is going to be Jenelle Eason -- and this name change is happening very soon!

The Teen Mom 2 cast member (who is returning to MTV in one week when brand-new episodes debut) happily announced when she and beau David Eason are going to be married. And the big day is just around the corner!

"I'm ready to make my life forever with you #SaveTheDate," the mother of three captioned the Instagram photograph above, which finds Ensley's parents sharing a smooch by a fence featuring the date front and center. Mark those calendars -- September 23, 2017!

David shared a similar snapshot with his bride-to-be -- and added, "Love binds us together in perfect unity."

Time to squeeze in all of those (last-minute) plans, Jenelle and David!