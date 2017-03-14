Is Eminem's Ninth Album Really Coming Soon?

Scott Legato / Shareif Ziyadat

The director of 'The Defiant Ones' may have just let a crucial detail about Dr. Dre's recording schedule slip

The Defiant Ones, director Allen Hughes's four-part documentary that follows the industry-defining, prolific, and notorious careers of Beats by Dre moguls Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre, knows his subject matter inside and out to the point where he's quite familiar with Dre's daily life — his routine, his work flow, his commitment to the studio, etc.

One line from a recent interview with Uproxx about the doc is all it took, though, for speculation about Dre's protege, Eminem, and their next collaboration to kick in.

Eminem's is one of the voices Hughes works into The Defiant Ones, which premieres tonight (July 9) on HBO, but Hughes is the one who's talking about the Detroiter's next album and the time Dre has been putting into it.

"Dre still records," Hughes told Uproxx. "People don’t know this: Dre records every day. Literally, he’s in there recording songs every day. He’s like Picasso in that way. He’s always painting. Right now he’s producing, in the eleventh hour, a track for Eminem’s latest album. So Dre’s still real active in music, you know?"

HMMM.

Eminem hasn't released a studio album since 2013's The Marshall Mathers LP 2, though a handful of greatest hits albums and compilations featuring the MC have dropped since, including the soundtrack for Southpaw, which featured his 2015 single "Phenomenal" and a collaboration with Gwen Stefani, "Kings Never Die," as well as Big Sean's "No Favors" from earlier this year.

Mathers is definitely due for an LP, and though Shady Records, Dre, and Eminem have yet to address Hughes's comment, consider the source: This is a man who spent years training a lens on Dre's life in and outside of the studio, so if there's anyone who knows what his to-do list looks like beyond the producer himself, it's him.

We'll just have to wait and see, but from the sounds of it, a new Dre-produced Eminem single sounds like it'll be dropping — and soon.