Drake Bell Is No Longer Bummed About Missing Out On Josh Peck's Wedding

Now that the dust has settled regarding his lack of an invitation to Josh Peck's wedding, his longtime Drake & Josh co-star and friend, Drake Bell, has revealed that everything's cool between them in spite of the snub, as far as he's concerned — and that their fans should be okay with that, too.

In an interview with People, Bell said that his initial disappointment and shock were fleeting, and that those since-deleted bummed-out tweets don't reflect his current feelings on the matter.

“I was caught off-guard," he said. "He’s been my best friend for 18 years. In all honesty, we talk all the time, we’ve been talking."

He trails off before addressing the backlash aimed at Peck on social media, and the fact that he had no idea his tweets would fuel such a fire in their fans coming to his defense.

"I didn’t think it would be that big of a deal," he said. "I did not realize that it was going to have such a viral affect ... That’s my bro, you know? It’s kind of one of those things were you’re fighting with him on the playground, but if someone else says something, you’re like — 'Hey, I can say that but you can’t!'"

It's great to see that Bell's feelings — and his friendship with Peck — seem to be on the mend. Bell went so far as to say that he'd be down for a Drake & Josh reunion if it's "done the right way," so it appears that all's well that ends well for Drake and Josh for the time being.