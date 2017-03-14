Kevin Mazur / Franziska Krug

Zac Efron Wants To Show You How Much He Loves Chance The Rapper With This Painting

A picture is worth a thousand words, but we're gonna need a gajillion and a few thousand exclamation points to unpack this new Chance The Rapper portrait Zac Efron is presumably the proud owner of.

The actor — who's been spotted out and about rocking one of Chance's signature 3 baseball caps — is a giant fan of the rapper, and opted to display it by posing alongside a painting of Chance's face that's approximately half the size of his whole entire body.

Whether or not Efron's the new owner of such a vivid piece of art has yet to be determined, but it's safe to say he's a huge fan of the technicolor rendering of Chance's face to the point where he needed to pose with it as if he were shouldering up to the man himself.

There's merch, and then there's this. Three cheers for Zefron for creatively expressing his appreciation for fine art and Chance.