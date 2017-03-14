Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Mandy Moore Has A Sweet Birthday Message For Her 'This Is Us' Hubby

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia have been through a lot as Jack and Rebecca on their smash, all-the-feels-inspiring series, This Is Us.

And though things get intense in their fictional world, they're all smiles and have nothing but love for each other IRL — and that goes for birthdays, especially.

Ventimiglia turned 40 on July 8, and Moore dashed off a short, sweet note to wish him well on his latest trip around the sun.

This Is Us resumes filming next week, as Moore mentioned that she's stoked to reunite with him on set in the coming days, but otherwise this is a gushfest from one pal to another: "Happiest Birthday to the greatest tv husband (and let's be honest, greatest guy in general)!!"

D'awwww. Happy birthday, Milo!