Spider-Man: Homecoming Is Set To Be One Of 2017's Strongest Box Office Debuts

Thanks to Tom Holland's gravity-defying, web-spinning, crime-fighting ways and a bonkers turnout at the box office, it looks like Spider-Man: Homecoming is on track to out-earn nearly every other movie's opening weekend so far this year. (Yup. Even Wonder Woman.)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reboot anchored on the high-flying adventures of one of Marvel's favorite heroes is dominating the box office this weekend thanks to a $50 million Friday showing and a projected $120-125 million win for the weekend.

As Wonder Woman raked in $100 million for its first weekend in theaters before it went on to break a bajillion box office records, this is a big deal as Spider-Man: Homecoming will bump it from the No. 3 movie of the year to No. 4.

The movies to beat so far in 2017? Beauty and the Beast, which brought in nearly $175 million for its debut weekend, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which earned $145 million for its first three days in theaters.

Superheroes and superheroines are kickin' ass all over the box office this year, and we're not complaining — so here's to Spider-Man who can not only do whatever a spider can, but do so while getting tons and tons of people to turn out to see him ASAP.