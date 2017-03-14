Lorde Still 'Rides' For Taylor Swift And Defends Their Friendship

Kris Connor/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

True friends call out pull quotes and headlines that don't paint an accurate picture, and it looks like Lorde is sticking up for Taylor Swift — and, specifically, their friendship — thanks to a few words she shared about the "squad" and whether or not she's actually a member of it.

In an interview with Australia's Sunrise, Lorde was asked about Swift and how it is to suddenly be friends with a ton of famous people. She tried to laugh it off and said that you "make friends in different places, but I think for the most part I’m not, like, calling my idols for advice necessarily.” In regards to the squad — which has included Selena Gomez and the Haim sisters, in addition to a ton of other familiar faces — and other spotlight-ready colleagues she's rubbing shoulders with, she said that she doesn't "hang out with these people at all."

Though the remark was vague enough, it was widely interpreted as a dig at Swift and Co. Lorde, frankly, is over her words getting warped for the sake of a little Melodrama, and she cleared up the matter by offering additional context for the interview with a single Tweet.

"taylor is a dear friend. i love her very much," she writes. "in the interview in question i had just been talking about bowie and patti smith — those were the 'idols' i was referring to that i was saying i wasn't friends with, not taylor!"

She goes on to explain that context is key, and that her comment specifically addressed the "frustrating" assumptions about the squad as she feels that it's a pretty normal circle of friends and "not some exclusive club or secret society" made up of "blood members of a secret cult."

"really shitty to wake up to headlines about whether or not you've jumped ship on someone you deeply respect and ride for," she concluded. "i want to say one more time that taylor has been there for me in all my dark and light moments in the past 5 years. all of them. i feel truly terrible that it would ever seem like i wasn't faithfully her person. i fucked up an interview question. now go sip a beverage and head out on a walk."

Fair enough — and that's a mic drop of a response on the matter, so let's move on to Lorde's Melodrama triumph and her awesome summer ahead. Sound like a plan? Cool.