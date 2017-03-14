Millie Bobby Brown Whips Out Her Dance Moves For Spice Girls' 'Wannabe'

Lalo Yasky/Getty

What does Eleven really, really want? Eggo waffles, of course

"Wannabe," the Spice Girls' debut single released in 1996, remains just as catchy today. Even Millie Bobby Brown, who was born in 2004, can't resist its charms. Some things just never get old.

"I'm obsessed with the Spice Girls," the Stranger Things star told W magazine during their Lyrical Improv web series. Brown recently joined Milo Ventimiglia, Nicole Kidman, James Franco, and more of your favorite celebrities for a dramatic reading singing of "Wannabe" ahead of the song's 21st birthday on Friday (July 8).

Brown let out her inner Spice Girl and performed as if she was onstage in front of millions. Kidman, on the other hand, transformed the hit song into a sexy slow jam. Then there's Riz Ahmed, who was clearly confused about the meaning of "zig-a-zig-ah." Same here, dude.