Kesha Returns With Emotional Gut-Punch Video For 'Praying'

Kesha/VEVO

After years of ugly legal battles and cleverly low-key teases of new music, Kesha has finally released a brand new song — and it's about as soul-baring as anything gets.

"Praying," her piano-led, emotional new single, begins quietly before exploding into pure catharsis, as Kesha sings: "You brought the flames and you put me through hell / I had to learn how to fight for myself / And we both know all the truth I could tell / I'll just say this is I wish you farewell."

The vibrant video is just the beginning. Kesha's new album, Rainbow — her first since 2012's Warrior — is due out August 11, the singer shared in a revealing essay via the Lenny blog Thursday morning (July 6).

"This song is about coming to feel empathy for someone else even if they hurt you or scare you," she wrote. "It's a song about learning to be proud of the person you are even during low moments when you feel alone. It's also about hoping everyone, even someone who hurt you, can heal."

Ryan Lewis (the former musical partner of Macklemore) produced and cowrote the song with Kesha, Billboard reports. The album also features production work from Ben Folds, guest playing from the Eagles of Death Metal, and even an appearance by country legend Dolly Parton.

"This album is me. The most raw and real art I have ever created, and now it's my gift to you," she concluded the essay. "I hope you love it. Thank you for not giving up on me. We made it <3. I love you all so much."