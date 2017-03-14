Chance The Rapper’s Tiny Desk Concert Proves He’s A Man Of Many Talents

NPR

Following in the steps of T-Pain, D.R.A.M., and Gucci Mane before him, Chance the Rapper finally got his turn behind NPR’s fabled Tiny Desk.

Chano recently visited the NPR office in Washington D.C. for the latest installment of its intimate, in-office concert series. For his 13-minute set, he opened with the sexy Coloring Book cut “Juke Jam” (sans Justin Bieber), and then covered Stevie Wonder’s “They Won’t Go When I Go.”

In between the two songs, he mixed things up by reciting a poem called “The Other Side,” which he said he’d written earlier that day. There was a little hiccup when a loud speaker announcement forced him to start over, but he handled it with perfect humor. It's the kind of mini-concert that makes you wish Chance would sing more… and write more poetry. The dude is nothing but versatile.