Watch Khalid Turn ‘Young Dumb & Broke’ Into An Acoustic Treasure

Khalid is an American teen with the world at his feet.

It’s been just four months since he released his stellar debut album, American Teen, and since then, he’s collaborated with Calvin Harris and Future, earned a BET Award nomination, and been announced as an opener on Lorde’s world tour. Now, the 19-year-old Texas singer is following in the steps of Noah Cyrus and Kyle as the latest MTV Push: Artist to Watch.

To kickstart the Khalid party, we’ve unveiled an intimate performance of anthem-in-the-making “Young Dumb & Broke.” Accompanied by just an acoustic guitarist, Khalid soulfully croons about young love while rocking an American Teen shirt. Sure, the song’s remix with Rae Sremmurd and Lil Yachty is fun, but this stripped-back version puts the focus right where we want it: that magical voice of his.

See the performance below, and check back for more Khalid content during the entire month of July. We’re just getting started.