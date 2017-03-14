Who Is The Dirtiest Challenge Player Of All Time?

Rene Cervantes

Previous Challenge seasons (specifically Inferno 2 and Inferno 3) have united a group of bad asses to compete on teams -- and the game has spawned some unforgettable pot-stirring contestants through the years. And when the long-running series returns for its 30th installment, the Dirty 30 crew will be comprised of cunning cast members from previous Real World, Are You the One? and Battle of the Bloodlines installments.

So it seemed only natural to ask this bunch (while they were on location in Colombia) who reigns supreme as the dirtiest player of all time. And you better believe they all gave the same answer -- and the unanimous choice offered his humorous take on the top title.

Watch the clip and don't miss the premiere of The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 on Tuesday, July 18 at 9/8c -- and get a glimpse of what's to come in the first look below.