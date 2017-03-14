Nev Schulman Gets In On The Wildstyle Action On Wild 'N Out

Catching catfish is no problem for Nev Schulman. But can the MTV host handle the trademark WildStyle battle?

In a sneak peek from this week's upcoming Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out, the digital detective is a special member of the Black Squad as the entire cast plays the series' final game round.

Obviously, Nev gets a mention -- and yes, it also has to do with the long-running series. Watch the video to find out what is said, and don't miss Nev on two MTV programs this week -- a brand-new episode of Catfish tonight at 10/9c and Wild 'N Out on Thursday at 11:30/10:30c!