Now there's a girl who really knows how to speak her mind

Is Paulie's Girlfriend Breaking Up With Him Before He Can Even Make His Promposal?

Hey, buddy -- you may want to hold off on those Promposal plans...

In a sneak peek of the show's next episode, a 17-year-old named Paulie decides he needs to smooth the rough patches he's been going through with his girlfriend Karina before even attempting to unveil his epic prom idea.

"I think we need to work on our relationship," he tells her in the clip, below. "We can find a better way to talk about things [other] than acting like children."

But Paulie's calm demeanor quickly disappears when he asks his beloved where she plans to go to college -- and if she expects to stay in New York.

"I don't know," she responds. "You think I'm just going to sit in Staten Island and wait for you to get along with me?"

Paulie's reply: "Yeah!" along with a whole lot of gesturing (seriously, dude talks with his hands).

So how does Karina react? We'll give you a hint: She practically puts Paulie in the "friend zone," says he sounds "dumb" and, well, watch the clip to see all the brutality. Then to find out if Paulie even gets to present his promposal, catch the show Monday at 11:30/10:30c.