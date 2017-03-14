Florence and Normandie: 25 Years After the L.A. Riots

Getty

On April 29, the 25th anniversary of the L.A. riots, the residents of South Los Angeles came together to commemorate, reflect, and organize. Producer Mukta Mohan and I went to the corner of Florence and Normandie, where the unrest began, to speak to the people, young and old, who have been rebuilding and strengthening their neighborhoods through activism and art. Interviews include Rodney King's daughter and his first wife, the aunt of Latasha Harlins, and several community activists.