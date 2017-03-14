Getty Images

Watch DJ Khaled’s Son Break Into Tears Upon Meeting Justin Bieber

It was way too emotional for Asahd to handle

Justin Bieber is probably used to adoring fans getting emotional in front of him, but he was in for a handful when he met mini mogul Asahd Khaled.

The 8-month-old son of DJ Khaled — best known for executive producing an entire album before he could walk — recently came face-to-face with Bieber on the “I’m the One” video shoot. And baby, baby, baby (oh!), it ended in a fit of sobs. In a video obtained by TMZ, the baby boy takes one look at Bieber and breaks into a fit.

Props to Bieber for doing his best to soothe Asahd — that hand-on-the-head move was clutch. Maybe next time he can try crooning a lullaby (like this one) instead.