Everything Is Better With An Accent: Presenting The First Look At Teen Mum

The Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 ladies are about to get some brand-new company -- from the United Kingdom.

In the first look at Teen Mum -- the hit British show which is crossing the pond for a special three-week event beginning on July 10 -- viewers are formally introduced to Chloe, Megan, Mia and Naomi as they chronicle their respective roads as young parents. News mums, new stories and new children!

There are also familiar themes that the US-based MTV audience has witnessed through the years with Amber, Catelynn, Farrah, Maci, Chelsea, Jenelle, Kailyn, Leah and soon-to-be fifth mama Briana in the video montage above -- from fighting with loved ones (like yelling about going to the pub and never returning) to heartwarming moments with the children (looks like we have a baby model on our hands). And everything sounds better with an accent.

Check out the foursome and their kiddos in the clip, and do not miss the series when it debuts on Monday, July 10 at 10/9c!