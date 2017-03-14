Adele Confirms She May Never Tour Again In A Touching Handwritten Note To Her Fans

Getty Images

Back in March, Adele told a concert hall full of fans that she was thinking about retiring from touring — permanently. Now, as she finishes her 25 tour in London, she's confirmed that sentiment with a heartfelt handwritten note to her fans.

Adele slipped the note into the program for her show Wednesday night (June 28). "So this is it," she wrote. "After 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end."

She went on to explain why she's probably taking an indefinite leave from performing. "Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring."

Despite not being a big fan of the road, Adele has managed to knock out 120 dates on the 25 tour alone. She's got three more to go, which will take her to 123 — a real feat whether she enjoyed it or not.

"I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home," she wrote. "Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. I love you. Goodnight for now."