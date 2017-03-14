Lady Gaga Surprised A Middle School Classroom By Showing Up As Their Substitute Teacher

Staples / YouTube

Lady Gaga has a lot of titles to her name — singer, songwriter, actress, activist — but now she can add one more to the list: substitute teacher.

The star surprised kids at a middle school classroom by showing up in place of their usual teacher. Her visit was for a good cause, too: In addition to fostering "a positive learning environment," she's promoting DonorsChoose.org, an organization that helps get kids in underfunded public schools the classroom supplies they need.

"I want kids to love themselves fearlessly," she said in the video while perched on top of the teacher's desk (hey, it's her classroom now). With some help from Staples, she's put $2 million toward buying classroom supplies for students. Not a bad way to kick off the summer at all.