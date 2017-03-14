Ashley Tisdale Is Still Stanning Her Suite Life Bro Cole Sprouse

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Several months after Riverdale brought the Archie Comics characters to life, Ashley Tisdale has finally jumped on the bandwagon. The Disney alum tweeted on Wednesday (June 28) she started watching the CW show and is totally hooked now. Hopefully, she stayed off Twitter during the Season 1 finale back in May, or she's already spoiled herself.

Besides stanning the show, Tisdale also stans her Suite Life of Zack and Cody co-star, Cole Sprouse, who, after dying his hair black, played brooding Jughead Jones.

It's sweet how this Disney cast still keep tabs on each other. Phill Lewis (Mr. Moseby) is also a die-hard Riverdale fan, so Tisdale's gotta step up her fan game to get on Moseby's level.

While Sprouse hasn't responded to Tisdale's comment yet, Glee star Lea Michele said to her, "I told you you would LOVE IT!!!! I'm obsessed!!!!!" Same.

Tisdale and Sprouse recently reunited at fellow Suite Life co-star Debby Ryan's 24th birthday party. Both of them ditched their blonde hair from their Disney days for darker locks. Hopefully next time they hang out IRL, Tisdale pumps her "lil bro" for Riverdale Season 2 spoilers.