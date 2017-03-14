Harper Lee eloquently wrote that "you can choose your friends but you sho' can't choose your family" -- and through the years, MTV's programming has featured the aforementioned first type of bond.
In honor of Friendship Day, we're fondly looking back at the interactions between some cast members as well as actors featured front and center on this network's unique programming. From experiencing rites of passage to saying goodbye to a place that was called "home" for years, we've compiled the very best pal-centered moments from our vaults. Enjoy the memories below -- and we dare you not to hum "That's What Friends Are For."
-
Laguna Beach: Donning those caps and gowns
Lauren and company fondly bid adieu to their high school adventures on their graduation day back in 2004. Hugs and cheers all around among the tight-knit So-Cal crew (and a bit of Vitamin C).
-
The Hills: That black tear
Although Lauren and Audrina were having trouble seeing eye-to-eye (pun intended), the two ultimately made up after a candid chat. But not before a single, iconic
mascaraeyeliner-infused tear rolled down Lauren's face.
-
Jersey Shore: Leaving Seaside Heights for good
In 2012, Snooki, JWOWW, Deena, Sammi, Pauly D, Vinny, The Situation and Ronnie closed the chapter on their years-long adventure with warm embraces and a bit of sobbing. Here's to one last fistpump...
-
Catfish: Anything involving Nev and Max
These brothers from another mother have cracked so many fishy digital cases together -- with humor, grace and lots of Google reverse image searches.
-
Teen Wolf: A picture-perfect ride
When we last saw Scott and Stiles, the Beacon Hills best buds were riding off into the sunset -- in Roscoe -- providing a great table setter before brand-new episodes return this summer for the final Teen Wolf hurrah.