What Advice Would Maci, Amber And Catelynn Give The Teen Mum Cast?

Maci, Amber and Catelynn know what it's like to showcase every detail of being a teen parent (they've been doing it on and off for nine years!). Pretty soon, four mums will enter the MTV franchise when Teen Mum premieres on July 10 for a special three-week event. And naturally, the aforementioned OGs felt a bit nostalgic when they viewed a video montage of Chloe, Mia, Megan and Naomi during this week's reunion special.

"I did see certain things that sort of gave me flashbacks of us when we were younger," Maci told host Dr. Drew, with Amber and Cate by her side. "Honestly, if we go back and look at certain clips, we're all like, 'What were we thinking?' Because when you're 17 or 18, you don't know what you're doing."

But what advice would the trio give to the English foursome?