Camila Cabello Will Open For Bruno Mars On Her First Solo Tour

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

She may be "Crying in the Club," but she's definitely not shedding a tear over her insanely packed schedule as Camila Cabello is gearing up for a very, very busy few weeks on her very first solo tour.

Cabello is set to open for Bruno Mars for a solid month of shows on his 24K Magic tour, and she'll be joining him from July 20, in San Diego, California, through August 22's performance in Pittsburgh.

As rad as it is to roll with the "Uptown Funk" singer, Cabello is more excited at the prospect of soaking up as much of the experience as possible and studying the headliner in his element.

Can't blame her, and that's one pop powerhouse of a bill right there. For a complete list of Camila's upcoming tour dates on her first solo jaunt, click here.