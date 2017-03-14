Katy Perry Had ‘A Lot Of Therapy’ About Those Orlando Bloom Nude Pics

Getty Images

Out of all the moments they shared together, one image stands out from Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship. It's the one where Orlando's got his dick out on a paddleboard.

In a new interview with Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O, Katy revealed the story behind that Bloom nude. Apparently, Orlando thought flashing everyone on the shore would be a pretty good joke. "He thought it was funny!" she said. He even wanted her to join in on his public exhibitionism, but Katy thought better of it.

Apparently, she's still processing the embarrassment of having the photos go viral. "I’ve had a lot of therapy about that moment, actually,” she said.

Us too, Katy.