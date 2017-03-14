These Fear Factor Contestants Will Have Acid Sprayed Down Their Throats

Ever hear of vinegaroons? We haven't either, but Ludacris is offering a little background on the arachnids in a sneak peek of the next Fear Factor.

"They spit out acid when they feel threatened," he says in the clip, below. And unfortunately, they're about to feel threatened -- because the newest batch of contestants have to put them in their mouths.

"You guys are going to really understand how that acid tastes," Luda says, before explaining the entire premise of the challenge: Basically, Fear Factor is pretending that a party got a little too wild, and the competitors need to "clean up" the mess that was left behind. What does that entail? Doing laundry, cleaning a bathroom and more. Along the way, they'll encounter a few more live (and disgusting) visitors. And don't forget: The entire time, the contestants will have acid-spraying vinegaroons in their mouths.

So what's going to be in the laundry machines and bathtubs? Watch the clip to find out, then tune in to Fear Factor on Tuesday at 10/9c.