The MTV Beach House had everything you didn’t even know you wanted in a party pad

The MTV Beach House has returned to kick off the summer right! Coming to you from the Jersey Shore, the decked out party was hosted by MTV alum Cody Christian (“Teen Wolf”), Nessa (“Girl Code”), and Chico Bean (“Wild ‘N Out”). The summer bash was a flashback to the OG 90’s Beach House days, but revamped with all the modern makings of the perfect party.

The MTV Beach House had everything you didn’t even know you wanted in a party pad. Check out Cody Christian and Nessa’s behind the scenes tour of the house here for some serious FOMO.

And did we mention Nessa and Chico Bean competed in a heated strip contest?!

The weekend was packed with performances from your favorite artists. Check out KYLE as he lit up the stage.

We can’t get over MisterWives’ performance. They literally sparkled.

Saba’s endless energy had the crowd in the palm of his hands.

But what’s a beach house without party games? Your favorite MTV cast members played a game of Never Have I Ever and it got REAL.

If the MTV Beach House was any indication of how the rest of this summer is going to be, 2017 is going to be LIT 🔥🔥🔥!

Check out the rest of the performances and games here to re-live the party!