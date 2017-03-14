Disney

Boyz N Motion Should Be On Raven’s Home Because One Of Them Can Still Sing The Hit Song

We're less than a month away from the July 21 premiere of Raven's Home, Disney's new That's So Raven spin-off in which Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) and Chelsea Daniels (Anneliese van der Pol) are divorced moms raising their kids together.

We know Jonathan McDaniel, who played Raven's boyfriend Devon for several seasons, is reprising his role on the new show, but what about America's favorite (fake) band, Cory and the Boys Boyz N Motion?

While nothing's been said about the boy band making a cameo on Raven's Home, it's nice to know Ricky (Michael Copon) has still got it, all these years later. In a recently resurfaced video, Copon sang his little heart out for a fan. And suddenly, it's 2005 again.

Twitter user @Kar_M12 originally shot the video at Comic-Con in 2015, but a few months before that, Copon performed the song during his panel at EyeCon's Return to Tree Hill Convention. In case you didn't realize, Ricky from Boyz N Motion is Felix Taggarro from One Tree Hill. Mind = blown.

While at the Raven's Home press junket earlier this month, van der Pol told MTV News she'd love to see the trio return — and so would we.