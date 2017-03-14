Zac Efron And Zendaya Fall In Love In Magical First Trailer For The Greatest Showman

The first trailer for The Greatest Showman, the story of P.T. Barnum, the founder of the celebrated Barnum & Bailey Circus, is finally here — and it's breathtaking.
Starring Hugh Jackman as the savvy businessman and ringleader, the movie musical looks every bit as whimsical and show-stopping as a biopic about the man who founded the circus should look. The film also features original music from the Oscar and Tony-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. But it's Zac Efron and Zendaya who steal the show in this trailer.
He's a playwright, she's a trapeze artist — and they're unlikely lovebirds, who, judging from this trailer, have one truly dazzling meet-cute.
Honestly, I would have ran away to join the circus years ago if I knew there was a possibility I'd meet Zac Efron.
The Greatest Showman hits theaters this Christmas.