Hear Eminem And Kendrick Lamar Rap Classic Prodigy Verses

Getty Images

A week after Prodigy’s untimely death, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar have honored the Mobb Deep co-founder in a totally fitting way.

The two rappers each recorded some of Prodigy’s classic bars for a radio tribute from Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg. The host put together an hour-long mix of Prodigy’s music, which kicked off with Eminem rapping some lines from the 1995 Mobb Deep staple “Survival of the Fittest.” Kendrick went next, delivering the first verse off “Genesis,” from Prodigy’s 2000 solo debut H.N.I.C.. As far as tributes go, this is about as real as it gets.

After his contribution, Em said, “I just want to say rest in peace to Prodigy. We love you homie. Hip-hop loves you. You will forever be missed.”

Prodigy passed away last week at age 42. His death prompted an outpouring of tributes from some of hip-hop’s biggest names, including Big Boi, who discussed his admiration for the late, great rapper with MTV News. See that video right here.