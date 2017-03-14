Chad Michael Murray Wore His Cinderella Story Costume At A Real-Life Prom

Warner Bros.

Thirteen years after Chad Michael Murray stole our hearts in A Cinderella Story, he became Prince Charming again, for a great cause.

The actor dusted off the navy velvet suit he wore in the 2004 rom-com to attend a real-life prom over the weekend. Instead of Hilary Duff, his Cinderella for the night was his wife Sarah Roemer (aww!), and their venue of choice was the Children’s Hospital of Orange County. The hospital threw its 16th annual, Alice in Wonderland-themed prom, which gives teenage patients battling illnesses the chance to get primped and party (and see Austin Ames IRL!).

In a video posted to Instagram, Murray offered a peek at his costume, which he was happy to note “still fits.” He wrote, “I Brought Austin Ames out of retirement. I mean Hey it's Prom! Met the best kids & got to dance with my Wife at her 1st Prom. Thanku @warnerbrosentertainment for letting me take the wardrobe out for a night. Big win- IT STILL FITS!”

It sounds like Roemer was just as smitten with her real-life prince. She shared a pic of them on Instagram, writing, “I waited for a prince and he took me to my 1st prom.”

Truly the most magical night.