Kendrick Lamar Is Bloody And Brawling In New ‘Element’ Video

YouTube

Kendrick Lamar is known to stun with his music videos, and his latest is no exception. Following gripping visuals for DAMN. singles “Humble” and “DNA,” Kung Fu Kenny is back with the instant masterpiece “Element.”

Directed by Jonas Lindstroem and the Little Homies, the video examines the cycle of violence and depicts the parallel lives of a young boy and a grown Kendrick. There are gruesome shots of bloody punches, bloodier faces, children, handcuffs, and burning houses, all culminating in a view of life in urban America. Kendrick, wearing a white blood-spattered tee, raps about the passion he’s put into making himself the greatest, noting, “I'm willin' to die for this shit / I done cried for this shit / Might take a life for this shit.”

There’s a lot to unpack here, so watch away: