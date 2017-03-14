Remembering All The Babies Born During Teen Mom OG And Teen Mom 2

It's special to witness a Teen Mom OG/Teen Mom 2 munchkin grow from their birth to the present -- and viewers just got the chance to see a brand-new baby entering the MTV group.

During this week's Teen Mum premiere, Mia welcomed her first daughter Marliyah. The labor wasn't without complications: Mia wanted to have a natural birth but needed to have a C-section. In the end, though, Baby M was healthy -- and Mia was a brand-new mother.

"She just seems so small," Mia stated as she held her mini-me for the first time. Yes, but they grow so fast!

This isn't the first time a bundle of joy has made his/her debut through the history of this special franchise -- for a trip down memory lane, relive the sweet kiddos who were born (on and off camera) to the mamas from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 (sorry, teen dads). Then be sure to keep watching Teen Mum this Monday at 10/9c, and don't miss the premiere of Teen Mum 2 at 9/8c (four new bundles of joy will be born this season!)