Ariana Grande’s Birthday Look: No Pants, Many Crystals

David Livingston/Getty Images

Ariana Grande wears thigh-high boots so dang often that I imagine they've become just another wardrobe basic to her, like a white t-shirt or jeans. So for the singer's 24th birthday on Monday, she stepped her boot game up a notch and wore a pair that appears to be completely bedazzled.

Ari went casual with the rest of the look, opting for an oversize sweatshirt and no pants. In case you were ever looking for guidance on how to casually wear thigh-high boots on a yacht, at last ... your inspiration has arrived.

Happy (belated) birthday, Ari! We wish you many more years of pantsless glamour.