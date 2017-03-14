Getty Images

Desiigner And Gucci Mane Are Together At Last On New Song 'Liife'

It was only a matter of time before Desiigner and Gucci Mane finally linked up on a track. That track is here now, and it's called "Liife," and it's as natural a collaboration as you might expect from these two.

Turns out Gucci's deadpan perfectly complements Desiigner's more fluid, exuberant delivery. And because this is a Desiigner song, the rolling piano beat gets interwoven with plenty of percussive mouth sounds.

Gucci Mane has been on a ton of tracks so far this year, but we're especially here for this pairing.