iCarly’s Nathan Kress Signed An Autograph For A Fan 5 Years After She Asked

Joey Foley/WireImage

If you've ever written to Nathan Kress asking for an autograph but never got one, there's still hope! Just ask young fan Tay and her sister Ally.

Five years ago, Tay asked the iCarly star for an autograph "for a class in 6th grade," but she never received it — until now. Better late than never, right? Kress sent Tay a handwritten message earlier this month, which Ally shared on Twitter, and it is the sweetest thing ever.

"Hey Tay," the note reads, "I am SO sorry that this took so long. I just found it after all this time! Hopefully it still finds its way to you!" It's signed, of course, simply "Nate."

Kress saw the tweet and responded, "This makes me so happy, I can't believe it made it!!!! Sorry again for the ridiculous delay!" Good guy Freddie indeed.

It's a really good thing Tay still lived at the same address, or else some other lucky person was going to get an autograph from Freddie Benson. Also, can we just appreciate the fact that Kress didn't even use a current photo? Gold.