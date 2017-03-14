Nick Jonas's 'Remember I Told You' Video Is A Giant Party You Weren't Invited To

Island

Nick Jonas is quite the social butterfly in his new music video for "Remember I Told You," released Tuesday (June 27). This isn't your average house party: Nick only has one minimalistic room available, but he certainly makes the most of it with pillow fights, a live band, graffiti, and plenty of talented dancers. Featured artists Anne-Marie and Mike Posner were invited, but sadly, you were not. Are you feeling the FOMO yet?

But don't feel too badly. This party is missing one crucial thing: FOOD! Where are the snacks?! You can't have a party without snacks, Nick. I know you understand the importance of pizza, because you tweeted this gem just a few weeks ago. I'm disappointed in you.