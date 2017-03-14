High School Musical’s Martha Visited Coach Bolton And Ryan On Set Of Their New Movie

Steve Granitz/WireImage

These pics popped and locked their way into our hearts

What team?! Three East High Wildcats from High School Musical proved they're still in this together when they recently hung out on the set of the Little Women remake.

Both Bart Johnson (Coach Bolton) and Lucas Grabeel (Ryan Evans) are currently working on the film, and were visited by former costar KayCee Stroh (Martha Cox) over the weekend. Stroh shared two picture-perfect reunion snapshots on Instagram, starting with America's favorite basketball coach.

"Ugh, I just love this talented, sweet, energetic big guy @bart_johnson so much!" Stroh captioned. Same, girl.

Later, Stroh posted a pic with Grabeel. "So happy I scored a quick little catch up with this sweet and talented friend of mine," she wrote. "Can't wait to see how stunning his work will be in this project, as always."

Days before Stroh popped and locked her way onto the Little Women set, Johnson shared a pic of his new film family, which includes Grabeel. "Look at em all smiling and so cute and all... and then I'm making the 'do I got everyone in the frame?' Look. A real classic," Johnson hilariously captioned. Never change, Coach Bolton.